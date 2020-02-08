First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in First Horizon National by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Horizon National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in First Horizon National by 2.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Horizon National by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

