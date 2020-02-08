First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,539.00 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVA shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

