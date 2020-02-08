First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 497,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pra Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. Pra Group Inc has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.24.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

