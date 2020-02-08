First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $212,000 Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NIC were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGOV shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $20.55 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

