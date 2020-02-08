First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $280,000 Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 35.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 65.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $76,966.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

