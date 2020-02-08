First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 1,064 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 742,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $13,655,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $10,868,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 650,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 434,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.