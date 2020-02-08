First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.