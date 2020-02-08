First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut First Solar from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.25.

FSLR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 704,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,925. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,311.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

