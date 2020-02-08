First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 60,263 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $56,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

