First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $63,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

