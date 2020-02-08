First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Erie Indemnity worth $58,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERIE opened at $163.39 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $156.16 and a one year high of $270.23. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is currently 70.05%.

ERIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

