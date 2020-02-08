First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,175 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $59,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,815,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $2,358,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

