First Trust Advisors LP Has $363.10 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,291,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $363,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

