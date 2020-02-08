First Trust Advisors LP Has $67.51 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $67,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

