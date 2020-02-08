First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Corning worth $62,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Corning stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

