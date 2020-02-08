First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $65,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,925,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $126.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $96.70 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

