First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.