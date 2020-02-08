First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.06 and last traded at $52.09, approximately 10,576 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,114,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.