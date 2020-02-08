First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.77 and last traded at $60.77, 1,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.