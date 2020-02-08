FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.80.

FirstService stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,527. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $83.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FirstService by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

