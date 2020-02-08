Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.08.
Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. 2,372,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $125,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
