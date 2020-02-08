Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. 2,372,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $125,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fiserv by 3,894.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after purchasing an additional 926,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

