Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 4,240 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 5.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 408,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,132,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.