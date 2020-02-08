FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

FLT traded down $22.09 on Friday, hitting $306.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,151. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.56 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.84.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

