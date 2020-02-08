FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92, approximately 983 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 131,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 270,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares during the last quarter.

