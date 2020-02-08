Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer Acquires 1,926 Shares

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,661.92.

Shares of FLXS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. 20,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.