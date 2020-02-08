Flit Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $101,251.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Flit Token has a total market cap of $101,251.00 and $26,980.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flit Token has traded 86.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00754583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00047629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063688 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.