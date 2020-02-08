FLO (FLO) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $10,446.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047873 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

