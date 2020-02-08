Florin Court Capital LLP Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Florin Court Capital LLP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 550,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.45 and a 12-month high of $115.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

