Florin Court Capital LLP Cuts Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Florin Court Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 152,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.