Flowchain Market Cap Achieves $2.18 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $175,457.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00031947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.25 or 0.05889642 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024273 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

