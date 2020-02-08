Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.206-4.289 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.00 to $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 2,566,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,866. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.