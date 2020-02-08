Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,650.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4,876.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $20.70 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

