Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,774. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOMX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

