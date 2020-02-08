Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $9.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 98,215,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,322,144. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

