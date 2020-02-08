Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lifted to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $10.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.08.

NYSE F opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

