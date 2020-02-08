FormFactor’s (FORM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.07. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.