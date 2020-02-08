Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,812 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,268,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,429,000 after buying an additional 384,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

