Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.02 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,113,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,945 shares of company stock valued at $27,342,946. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT opened at $112.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

