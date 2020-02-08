Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

ENBL opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

