Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,600 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler purchased 4,150 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.87 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

