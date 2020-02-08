Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 24,162 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

