Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 400 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

Shares of AVB opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $191.42 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

