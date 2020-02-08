Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $11.19. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 15,725,605 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$9.42.

About Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

