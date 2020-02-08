Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.11. 2,119,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Fortinet by 68.0% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.