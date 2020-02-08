Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, FBN Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489,942 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

