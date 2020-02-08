Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.83.

FTS traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$57.48. 1,580,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,989. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$46.11 and a 52 week high of C$58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

