Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.66.

NYSE:FET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 450,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,942. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.55. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. FMR LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,005,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

