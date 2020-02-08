Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Forward Air by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 116,650 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $63.77. 152,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.85. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

