Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Tops $1.11 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $92,540.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Fountain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.84 or 0.03017953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00225062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00130489 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.