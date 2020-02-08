FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $46.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FOXA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,609. FOX has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

